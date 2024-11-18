Broncos playoff odds improving after Week 11 blowout win vs. Falcons
If the playoffs started next weekend, the Denver Broncos would be in. That's great news for Broncos Country, which is currently in the midst of enduring the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL (behind only the New York Jets) and certainly the longest playoff drought in modern Broncos history.
The Broncos haven't reached the playoffs since Super Bowl 50, and frankly, it felt like it was going to take a bit longer than this for Sean Payton to right the ship. Especially after he cut Russell Wilson, traded Jerry Jeudy, cut Justin Simmons, and drafted a young quarterback. But the Broncos are seemingly ahead of schedule on the old rebuild.
And as of right now, they hold the 7th seed in the AFC...
Denver Broncos currently the 7th seed in AFC playoff race
Let's take a look at the AFC playoff race right now in its entirety:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)
2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)
4. Houston Texans (6-4)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)
6. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
7. Denver Broncos (6-5)
In the hunt...
- Indianapolis Colts (5-6)
- Miami Dolphins (4-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
Even with the Indianapolis Colts pulling off a win against the New York Jets late in their game this weekend, the overall results of Sunday action were a net positive.
The Broncos' win obviously is the most important aspect of what transpired on Sunday, but the Ravens losing was a good thing for Denver as well as a loss for the Cincinnati Bengals, who feel like a dangerous team lurking in the shadows. It's not like the Broncos can coast into the postseason at this point, but things are looking really good for them overall.
NFL.com's playoff predictor model currently has the Broncos' odds of making it to the postseason at a whopping 65 percent after everything that went down on Sunday.
And with the way Bo Nix has played and the way this Denver Broncos defense has been getting after quarterbacks all year, you just never know what can happen when you get to the dance, right?
The Broncos have a road game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be the first time this season in which they are favored by more than three points. It's going to be critical for the Broncos to take care of the Raiders because they've already lost a pair of divisional games. You typically set yourself up in great position for the playoffs if you can go 3-3 or 4-2 in your division at the very least. And with matchups still looming against the Chargers and Chiefs later this season again, the Broncos need to take care of business.
But for right now, and with the way this team has played over the last six or so weeks, things are looking pretty good.