Broncos sweep the NFC South division with blowout win over the Falcons
Sean Payton still owns the NFC South despite no longer being the New Orleans Saints head coach. On Sunday, during their Week 11 matchup, not only did the Denver Broncos destroy the Atlanta Falcons in Justin Simmons' return to the Mile High City with Bo Nix playing his best game by a 38-6 score, but they officially swept the NFC South Division with the win. For the first time since the 2015 season, Denver completed a perfect division sweep (against the NFC North). This marks the first time they have swept the NFC South in franchise history.
This sweep started with Denver's first win of the season, on the road, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, by a 26-7 score. Baker Mayfield had healthy Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and they were coming off an impressive road win against the Detroit Lions. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix had his first game with no turnovers and no sacks. The defense had 7 sacks plus two turnovers.
The second win came against Sean Payton's former New Orleans Saints team, specifically by a 33-10 score. The game was a Thursday Night Football matchup on the road. That Week 7 game featured two rookie quarterbacks, Bo Nix (12th overall pick) and Spencer Rattler (150th overall pick). After this game, linebacker Cody Barton received the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. He had a defensive touchdown.
Following New Orleans, in Week 8, Denver hosted their Super Bowl 50 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, and defeated them by a 28-14 score. Bo Nix had a productive second quarter, accounting for three scores: two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The Broncos faced the former number-one overall pick, Bryce Young, who started the game hot but was not able to finish the game with a win.
Finally, Denver demolished the NFC South division leader, the Atlanta Falcons, by a 38-6 score to complete the sweep in Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL season. Rookie Bo Nix had an excellent game with 4 touchdowns and over 300 passing yards. He became the only quarterback from the 2024 class to defeat more than one team with a winning record.
Let's look at key statistics from the NFC South sweep:
- 125 points scored (31.25 avg points per game)
- 37 points allowed (9.25 avg points per game)
- 7 passing touchdowns (3 vs CAR, 4 vs ATL)
- 6 rushing touchdowns (2 at TB, 2 at NOLA, 1 vs CAR, 1 vs ATL)
- 1 defensive touchdown (vs NOLA)
- 3 sacks allowed (2 vs CAR, 1 vs ATL)
- 19 defensive sacks (7 at TB, 6 at NOLA, 2 vs CAR, 4 vs ATL)
- 3 offensive turnovers (1 at TB, 1 at NOLA, 1 vs CAR)
- 7 defensive turnovers (2 at TB, 2 at NOLA, 2 vs CAR, 1 vs ATL)
Denver's path to the playoffs is looking clearer; in Week 12 they will travel to face off against their division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, with a chance to sweep them for the first time since 2014.