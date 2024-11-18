Bo Nix played his best game yet at the best possible time for Broncos
There are already a lot of Bo-lievers in Broncos Country, but with every passing week, Bo Nix is making Bo-lievers out of more and more people who just simply haven't been paying attention, or are struggling to come to grips with the reality.
It's a good thing for the Denver Broncos that this "Kenny Pickett 2.0" has cut the "Taysom Hill act" and has finally started to play some real football. Bo Nix is no longer cosplaying as a pocket passer in the NFL and is just straight-up playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the game.
And it's no longer hyperbolic to talk like that.
Bo Nix absolutely shreds the Atlanta Falcons defense in Broncos blowout win
Nix just played the best game of his young NFL career so far and further enriched his Offensive Rookie of the Year candidacy. At this point, if things continue the way they've been going, it would almost be shocking if Nix didn't win the award.
Nix completed 28-of-33 passes against the Atlanta Falcons for 307 yards and a whopping four touchdowns. And no interceptions...
The Broncos started off the game with a tremendous drive orchestrated by Nix, who was nearly perfect throughout the course of the first half. And the only way you have a game like we saw from Nix on Sunday is if your receivers are making plays, which Nix's guys were doing against the Falcons.
He threw his four touchdown passes to Nate Adkins, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey in this game while hitting nine different receivers in total. Nix is seeing the field exceptionall well. He's throwing the ball with timing and accuracy. He's pushing the ball to all levels of the field. He's making good decisions. He's operating the offense like he's been in it for years at this point.
What we are seeing from the Denver Broncos, after years of incompetence, is high-level offensive football. It's great to witness.
The Broncos finished their clean sweep of the NFC South, which ironically happens to be Sean Payton's old division, and they finally beat a "good" team which is something people have been calling for for weeks.
It was a much-needed win for the Broncos to continue to stay in the mix in the AFC playoff race, where they are currently the 7th seed behind the Ravens (7-4) and Chargers (6-3 going into Sunday Night Football). The Broncos have teams like the Colts (5-6) and a few others nipping at their heels, but this win against the Falcons keeps them very much in the driver's seat with matchups against some of the teams clamoring for their spot in the upcoming weeks.
After the deflating loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, you wanted to see Bo Nix and the Broncos really respond well and come out with a chip on their shoulder against the Falcons. I think we saw that and then some especially from the rookie quarterback, who is undoubtedly going to win his second straight Rookie of the Week award and who might be on his way to NFL Rookie of the Month honors again for November.