Denver Broncos have a shockingly high point differential after Week 11
The Denver Broncos are now 6-5 on the season and in the playoffs at the moment. Their point differential is also shockingly high. It's not that point differential is the end-all-be-all, but it can be a nice reference for teams. It's not always indicative of top performance. For example, the 2022 Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in the regular season and actually had a negative point differential.
Well, through the first 11 games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos have the 8th-best point differential in the NFL and the 4th-best in the AFC at +52. They have scored 52 more points than their opponents this season, and this figure is higher than teams like Chiefs, Packers, 49ers, Cardinals, and Falcons.
Denver is blowing out their opponents
The Broncos have won six games by a total of 105 points, so they're winning their games by 17.5 points. Only one of the Broncos wins this season has been by only one score, which is just insane. And before you come in here and tell me that they are only beating up on bad teams, well, what else would you like them to do against the bad teams?
This team is clearly not a Super Bowl contender, and no one is arguing that, but the Broncos are taking care of business against the teams that they should, and they play two more of them over the next two weeks. They are in Las Vegas in Week 12 to play the Raiders and are then back at home against the Cleveland Browns. This would give them a short two-game homestand, as when they come out of their bye in Week 15, they host the Indianapolis Colts.
I took a glance at the AFC playoff picture, and if all goes well, it does seem possible that Denver could actually clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 at home. The Colts, Bengals, and Dolphins would all have to keep losing, so it may not be super likely, but unless I miscalculated, it's possible.
Anyway, the Denver Broncos did get the fortune of playing the NFC South this year, which is a division that Sean Payton has beat-up on during his tenure with the New Orleans Saints. the Broncos won all of their NFC South games by multiple scores, and it's actually a shame that the Broncos don't play in that division.
I am only kidding, but with a +52 point differential, they rank 8th in the NFL in that regard and 4th among all AFC teams.