The Denver Broncos path to the Super Bowl in 2025 is easier than you think

The Denver Broncos could end up shocking the NFL world and making a run all the way to the Super Bowl in 2025. The 2025 Broncos may end up being a far cry from the team they were just two or three years ago.

Roster-wise, this is the best we've seen the team since that Super Bowl year, and while many fans have been taken to the cleaners with how bad the team has been, I don't blame them if they're saying something like 'let's just see if we can win a playoff game first.'

However, when you look at the team's roster, coaching staff, and even the rest of the AFC, the Broncos making the Super Bowl might be easier than you think.

The Denver Broncos path to the Super Bowl might be easier than you think in 2025

The first thing I notice is the constant failures in the playoffs by teams like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Year after year we see them collapse on the biggest stage and lose before the Super Bowl. Well, the Broncos might simply not be that type of team - given their rapid rise and how far they went in 2024, you could argue that taking a step forward in 2025 is a deep Super Bowl run.

Sean Payton has been in the playoffs many times during his NFL career and has been to and won a Super Bowl before. The untapped potential of the Broncos roster could be enough to propel them past the Bills and Ravens who are clearly stuck in the mud when the playoffs roll around.

Furthermore, the Broncos have taken care of the Kansas City Chiefs before - they've won two out of the last three matchups and nearly had them beaten in Arrowhead back in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season. If the Broncos did meet the Chiefs in the postseason, are we sure the game would even be in Arrowhead?

Not only has Denver cracked the code and shed the 'we can't beat the Chiefs' label, but other 'contenders' in the AFC haven't been able to get past KC in the playoffs, and the one team that has in recent years, the Cincinnati Bengals, are still struggling to sign their first-round draft pick in Shemar Stewart. Denver also beat-out Cincy in 2024 for that final playoff spot, so they are, by definition, a better football team and do have a better roster.

When you think about it, the Denver Broncos path to a Super Bowl in 2025 may not be all that wild.