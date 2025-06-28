The Denver Broncos could have a hidden Year 2 gem (but not you who think)

The Denver Broncos have a slew of young players who can breakout in the 2025 NFL Season. Is this year two player not being talked about enough?

You just never know who could put their name on the map in the 2025 NFL Season for the Broncos. Most folks out there did not think Bo Nix was going to be nearly as good as he was, and here we are. Even players like Quinn Meinerz and Patrick Surtain II had the best seasons of their career.

Both Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper had insane years as well. As we approach 2025, the Broncos could have a new group of players hit their stride, and for this year two player, he could turn into a hidden gem that not a lot of people may see coming.

Kris Abrams-Draine... year two breakout star?

A fifth-round draft pick back in 2024, Kris Abrams-Draine was a lot closer to a top-100 prospect than his draft status might indicate, and even though he only had limited opportunity in his rookie season, he seemed to make the most of it.

In five games, Abrams-Draine had one interception, two passes defended, nine total tackles, and allowed a 34.6 passer rating when in coverage. He allowed just seven receptions on 16 targets for 85 yards. KAD famously intercepted Justin Herbert at the goal-line in the Broncos late-season loss against the Chargers.

And with Denver taking Jahdae Barron in the 2025 NFL Draft, that could make Abrams-Draine even less of a factor in the secondary. All of the attention has been put on Barron and Talanoa Hufanga, the other new addition, but we have seen both Sean Payton and George Paton hit on a good bit of draft picks in their short time together, so while the starting secondary is stacked on paper, it would not be wise to count out Kris Abrams-Draine.

He made about as big of an impact as he could have in his limited snaps in 2024 and could be setting the stage to be a surprising breakout player.