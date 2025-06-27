NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC West starting QBs for the 2025 season

The AFC West could again be the best division in football. Let's power rank the starting QBs for the 2025 NFL Season.

An NFL team will typically go as far as their QB will take them, so for a few teams in the AFC West, they're pretty lucky to have someone who can (and could one day) take them far. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers really turned things around in the 2024 NFL Season.

And they have definitely closed the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders are still figuring things out, but they did get better this offseason. As the 2025 NFL Season gets closer, let's power rank the division's starting QBs.

Ranking the starting QBs in the AFC West for 2025

4. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick. Not only was he basically discarded by his previous team, but he's regressed since his breakout season in 2022 and is also the oldest QB in the division. He's not a franchise QB but could be good enough to keep the Raiders somewhat relevant for a couple of seasons.

Comfortably the worst QB in the AFC West, Geno Smith may have one last shot as a starting QB in the NFL.

3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix can definitely climb up these rankings in the 2025 NFL Season, and I almost ranked him ahead of Justin Herbert, but Herbert is more proven at this time. However, if Nix gets better in 2025 and closes the small gap, there would be no hesitation to rank him above the Chargers passer.

Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes in his rookie season and did have a better showing in his first playoff game against the Buffalo Bills than Justin Herbert did against the Houston Texans.

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is a known commodity in the NFL. He's not an elite QB by any means, but he's good and is going to be an efficient QB for years to come. I have said this for a while, but is Justin Herbert just a bigger and stronger version of Kirk Cousins?

If Justin Herbert wasn't 6'6" and nearly 240 pounds, what would we think of the quarterback? A good-not-great player, Justin Herbert is ranked no. 2 in the AFC West QB rankings for 2025.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in Super Bowl LIX, and that loss really exposed them and their weaknesses. The Chiefs have made three Super Bowls in a row and will surely look to make it a fourth in the 2025 NFL Season, but this roster has flaws, and Mahomes hasn't been all that efficient over the last couple of seasons.

He is still the best QB in the division and first in our power rankings, though. Mahomes is a two-time MVP and a three-time Super Bowl champion.