Broncos trade proposal for all-time great Sean Payton player no longer makes sense

The Denver Broncos have really loaded up the roster this offseason, and because of that, this potential reunion doesn't make any sense.

One of the biggest area of weaknesses for the Denver Broncos was their RB room. In the offseason, the team drafted RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft, and a few weeks ago, they signed JK Dobbins. All of a sudden, the team's backfield looks quite encouraging and might even be a strength now.

Well, before the team made their RB moves, many across the NFL were clamoring for the Broncos to start up a trade for the New Orleans Saints for Alvin Kamara, but at this point in time, that potential trade just doesn't make sense...

People are still pumping up the potential trade for Denver

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently proposed the trade that sends the former Sean Payton draft pick to the Denver Broncos:

"Why it makes sense: Kamara may be a Saints mainstay, but he's approaching 30 with an annual injury history, and New Orleans isn't necessarily geared to compete for meaningful wins in 2025 with a rookie coach and quarterback in Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough, respectively. The Broncos, meanwhile, could still use additional big-play weapons for Bo Nix. And their coach, Sean Payton, was responsible for drafting and unleashing Kamara during his time with the Saints. So what if Denver signed J.K. Dobbins and drafted RJ Harvey? Payton wants depth to win on the ground, and besides, Kamara's best attribute is collecting passes out of the backfield; he could be Nix's top safety valve." Cody Benjamin

It's a fact that Alvin Kamara and Sean Payton were just meant for each other. The way Payton likes to use his RBs and Kamara's skillset is almost perfect. The two were together in New Orleans during the 2017-2021 seasons. Over those five years, Kamara made all five of his Pro Bowls and rushed for 4,238 yards and 47 touchdowns. He added 3,263 receiving yards and 20 more touchdowns.

That gave him a grand total of 7,501 yards on offense with 67 total touchdowns. Folks, that was in just five seasons. If the Broncos had not signed JK Dobbins, I would still be for this type of move, but Denver is definitely embracing a youth movement on offense, as even Dobbins is just 26 years old, and many of their key players are on the younger side.

While I would not complain if the Broncos somehow pulled this move off, it just doesn't really fit into the equation right now. If someone like Dobbins were to go down with an injury, which might be likely, the door may swing open for the Broncos to call up the Saints to pull this trade off.