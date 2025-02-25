The Denver Broncos can end up with $100 million in cap space in 2025

The Denver Broncos won't be making every single one of these moves, but they do have a clear path to end up with $100 million in cap space for 2025. This activity isn't meant to predict the moves that the team makes, but it is more so being done to show that the team can open up a metric-ton of cap space this coming offseason.

There has been some myths flying around in recent years that the Denver Broncos are cap-strapped, or whatever term you want to use. That simply isn't true. Right now, according to Over The Cap, Denver has just under $42 million in cap space.

That's enough money to make several moves in free agency. The team is likely going to be able to free up some more with contact extensions and some releases. However, if they wanted to get super bold, they could end up with $100 million in cap space.

Here are the moves the Denver Broncos can make to end up with $100 million in cap space for the 2025 NFL Offseason:



Extend Zach Allen - $9,256,000

Extend Courtland Sutton - $9,796,000

Extend John Franklin-Myers - $4,988,000

Extend Brandon Jones - $4,456,000

Extend Nik Bonitto - $3,293,600

Extend Malcolm Roach - $1,056,000

Extend Wil Lutz - $1,904,000

Cut Alex Singleton - $5,580,000

Cut PJ Locke III - $4,190,000

Restructure Jonathon Cooper - $6,348,750

Restructure Ben Powers - $7,750,000

TOTAL - $58,608,350



Total Cap Space - $100,384,605

So, yeah. Again, the Broncos aren't going to be making all of these moves at all - this would be overkill and would probably tank their cap in future years, but if they wanted to truly be bold, they could make all of these moves, save over $58 million, and proceed to have just over $100 million in available cap space.

The free agency market this year, overall, isn't too great, so there really isn't a need for Denver to create this much, but there is a path forward to do it. If you ask me, between the extensions Denver could hand out and some releases they could execute, they may be around $60 million in cap at their peak.

Free agency begins in just over two weeks, so there is still some for this team to make some moves to their existing contracts. All in all, the Denver Broncos are sitting in a good spot with their cap space and will be able to bring in some new faces to improve the roster.