The Denver Broncos can absolutely make the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos are now 4-3 on the season and are on pace for 10 wins. This team can absolutely make the postseason this year. The team is built the right way and has a lot of very appealing and winning qualities about them through seven games.
As of now, they do sit in a playoff spot in the NFL Playoff Picture, which is neat. They're doing this with a rookie QB who is still very fresh in this league and perhaps the most devastating defense in the NFL.
After the team's huge Week 7 win, optimism flowed in Broncos Country, and for good reason. They won't play another game for nine days and host the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. This should be a win, so the Broncos getting to 5-3 at the halfway point is expected if we're being honest.
Right now, they are currently on pace for 10 wins this year, which could be plenty enough to make the Wild Card round in the NFL, and while that sounds insane, the Broncos can absolutely make the playoffs this year. Here's a few great things I highlighted on my Twitter/X profile earlier on Friday:
Can the Broncos make
This team is playing winning football. Two huge stats from the bunch I tweeted there were the positive point differential at +39 and them being even in the turnover battle. Being a plus +39 point differential essentially means the Broncos have won their four games by about an average of 10 points per game, and they are largely taking care of the football with a rookie QB.
They've taken the ball away as much as they'd given it away, which is a great spot to be in for this young team. The defense might just be the best in the NFL, and the offense now ranks 20th in scoring, so while it isn't great, it's doing its job and has gotten the run game going in the previous weeks.
There's just a lot to like about the 2024 Denver Broncos, and with the AFC just not being nearly as good as we thought coming into the season, there really isn't much in the Broncos' way at this point.
They have some tough games coming in the near future against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. They'll probably have to win at least one of their games against the Chiefs this year, again need to beat the Raiders, and will definitely need to beat the LA Chargers.
It's possible, and the team is trending in the right direction.