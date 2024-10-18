Broncos have opened up perfect opportunity to trade for a playmaker
With 10 days off in between games and the trade deadline approaching, there is no better time than now for the Denver Broncos to add a playmaker. I can't lie; I was anxious about this game and would not have been surprised to have seen Denver losing in ugly fashion.
Well, they put that possibility to bed and just demolished the New Orleans Saints. It was a blowout and never felt close at any point, and no matter how you slice it, the Broncos being 4-3 through seven games with a mountain of dead cap and a rookie QB is outstanding.
This team is currently on pace to win 9.7 games this year, which would obviously turn out to be 10 wins. Potentially winning 10 games in the AFC this season could very easily get them into the playoffs.
Now is the perfect time to add a playmaker
The Denver Broncos again play on October 27th against the Carolina Panthers, which is a home game. Denver's path to 5-3 is very much possible, but they would have to face the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs after that, two very good teams that do have obvious holes.
Anyway, having around one week for a potential playmaker addition would give him enough time to get acclimated into the offense. And with the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline quickly approaching, there will surely be more trades made. Denver needs to spring on a trade before a potential target becomes unavailable.
The most common name I have seen floated around is tight end David Njoku from the Cleveland Browns. He's 28 years old, a former first-round pick, and has averaged 52 receptions, 582 yards, and four touchdowns across a 17-game season for his career.
With the Browns being 1-5 and having already traded WR Amari Cooper, I don't see why they would not entertain another trade. The Broncos have the worst TE situation in the NFL at the moment if you ask me, so adding someone like David Njoku would be a huge boost.
At the very least, Denver does have young talent at WR with guys like Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and Marvin Mims Jr, but they can't say the same for the TE position. The time is now for the Denver Broncos to get serious and bring in a legitimate playmaker to help out Bo Nix and the offense, which put up 26 points in their Week 7 win.