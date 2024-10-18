Broncos put forth their best team performance in 2024 with Week 7 win
The Denver Broncos left no doubt in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints.
Emotions were riding high in the Broncos vs. Saints Week 7 game, but it was Denver who left no doubt and got the huge win. I could not be less interested in hearing, "Oh but the Broncos played a banged-up Saints team!"
Who the heck cares?
Denver cannot control who they play, and it just so happens that New Orleans came into this game missing several key starters. Frankly, the Broncos should have won in the fashion they did given the Saints' injury status, so I am confused why there'd be any complaints here.
In a game where the Saints were honoring long-time QB Drew Brees, you figured the momentum could have been firmly with New Orleans, where Sean Payton coached from 2006-2021, but the Broncos got an early lead and just did not look back.
Denver's Week 7 win was as complete as there is in the NFL
The team scored 26 total offensive points coming from two touchdown drives that ended in Javonte Williams' running it in himself, and from four Wil Lutz field goals. Denver scored points in every single quarter and did not allow a touchdown until some actual garbage time with minutes remaining in the game.
Overall, you really can't find much to not like about the Denver Broncos' Week 7 performance. Bo Nix did seem to start off shaky, but implementing more QB runs seemed to help the flow of the offense overall. Five different players on offense had multiple receptions, and every Broncos' RB gained at least 5.8 yards per rushing attempt.
Defensively, the Denver Broncos racked up six sacks and a +1 turnover differential. They were more efficient on third down than the Saints and also won the time of possession battle. Denver gained nearly 400 yards of offense and had seven more first downs than New Orleans.
I'm just ripping off numbers here. This was a game that the Denver Broncos needed to win in blowout fashion. The Saints were nearly as good as the Broncos coming into this game, and it would have been a slight concern if Denver was only able to win a close one.
Now, the Broncos head into a 10-day rest period before returning home for their Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos may also have a perfect chance to add a player on offense at the deadline, as they'd likely have at least a week to prepare before Week 8.
Overall, the Denver Broncos put forth their most complete team performance of the 2024 NFL Season.