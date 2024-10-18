Sean Payton dominating the Saints might get his replacement fired
For the first time ever, Sean Payton was the visiting head coach in a game played in New Orleans. And in his return to New Orleans, Payton not only crashed Drew Brees's Saints Hall of Fame ceremony, but he embarrassed his old organization with a dominating effort from the Denver Broncos.
And he might have put the final nail in the proverbial coffin for his old pal Dennis Allen.
Allen, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints since Sean Payton stepped away, was facing a loud chorus of boos from the Saints' faithful fans who showed up for the Thursday night matchup, and also faced some chants that he should be fired.
Saints fans call for Dennis Allen to be fired as Sean Payton, Broncos run all over them
The Saints had a whopping 16 missed tackles in their Week 6 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The numbers aren't in on how many tackles they missed against the Denver Broncos, but the Broncos posted over 200 rushing yards against the Saints' defense.
The Broncos not only had over 200 rushing yards as a team, but they had four different players averaging over five yards per carry and they had over seven yards per carry into the fourth quarter as a team.
The Saints' defense has been giving up yards and points in bunches over the last couple of weeks and with a 2-5 record following this loss to Sean Payton and the Broncos, it's very possible that Dennis Allen could be on his way out of town. You can never guarantee an in-season head coach firing, but even with all of the injuries the Saints have, the effort from this team has been unacceptable since they racked up a whopping 91 points in the first two weeks of the season.
Now, they've lost five straight games, and one of the strangest things we saw in this game was Allen try to call some timeouts before the end of the first half, and after he called his third and final timeout, he had his quarterback go take a knee. It was just an odd sequence and maybe a sign of some deeper issues going on.
It was just a purely dominant effort from the Broncos from start to finish of this game. Even though they had to settle for a number of field goals, they basically lived on the Saints' side of the field and had one drive after another putting them in position for points.
Even after the Saints finally got on the board late in the first half, the Broncos were able to put together a nice two-minute drive and get into field goal range to answer right back.
The Saints are now 18-23 under Dennis Allen since he took over in 2022. They look like a roster that could be on the cusp of a rebuild, and getting into the head coaching market might make sense for them. We've already seen the Denver Broncos be the grim reaper for the New York Jets and Robert Saleh, and perhaps the Grim Reaper is coming for Dennis Allen next.