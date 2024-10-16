Controversial former Broncos kicker getting second chance with Packers
On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers announced the signing of former Denver Broncos kicker and Super Bowl Champion Brandon McManus. The NFC North team signed him to a one-year deal, abandoning rookie Brayden Narveson, who had a 70.6 field goal percentage through 6 games (12/17).
Naverson won the Green Bay Packers kicking job over Anders Carlson after the preseason, but the team cut him after six weeks of the regular season.
Brandon McManus resurfaces with Green Bay Packers in 2024
The Washington Commanders signed Brandon McManus to a two-year deal at the start of free agency in March, following his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Commanders released him a few months later due to serious allegations. Specifically, he faced accusations of sexual assault during a Jaguars' team flight to London in 2023. The NFL stopped the investigation of McManus' case because there was "insufficient evidence". He was not suspended but had no job.
Brandon was part of the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champions roster; he spent nine seasons wearing orange and blue, specifically from 2014 to 2022. He was the last man standing from that championship roster. Denver traded for McManus in 2014 and left the team before the 2023 season, specifically, he was released. The Broncos signed Elliott Fry and Brett Maher to compete for the starting job after Brandon was cut, but none won the competition. Denver ended up trading for Wil Lutz, who has been good so far.
McManus appeared in 144 games for Denver and had an 81.4 field goal percentage with a 96.9 extra point percentage. He had multiple game-winning field goals, earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week multiple times, and the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month once during the 2015 season. His longest field goal during his Denver tenure was a 61-yarder in 2021.
Despite having a rough statistical season in 2022, which led to his release, McManus was an important player for Denver during the nine seasons he was with the team. He even was a team captain.
Now, Brandon gets a new opportunity with a hot Packers team, fighting for the NFC North division. They have a 4-2 win-loss record, and both losses were by a combined total of seven points. Naverson, the kicker Green Bay released to get McManus, missed one field goal against the Eagles in their Week 1 loss. Additionally, he missed two field goals in their Week 4 loss.
Green Bay will host the 5-1 Houston Texans on Sunday for McManus' debut in green and yellow.