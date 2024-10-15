5 Broncos players who could be traded before 2024 NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is on November 5, and the Denver Broncos have a chance to be as good as 6-3 at that point if they can find a way to win these next three games. Even if the Broncos are only able to win two of the next three, they would have a winning record at the NFL trade deadline and a chance to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC in 2024.
And they should be doing anything they can to make that happen, including scouring the trade market where teams like the Raiders, Browns, and Jaguars are already in "sell" mode.
Even though the Broncos might be motivated to be buyers based on their record, there are still a number of players on the team who could also be candidates to be traded away this year, even if the team isn't "selling".
Which Broncos players could end up being traded by the November 5 trade deadline? Here are some names to look out for.
5 Broncos players who could be on the move at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
1. Baron Browning, EDGE
This is a move that could make sense on a number of different fronts. First of all, the Broncos have a number of EDGE players playing really well right now, whether you're talking about the top or bottom of the depth chart. Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto have a combined 8.5 sacks so far this season and are tied for 11th and 13th in the NFL in sacks, respectively.
Behind those guys, the Broncos have gotten strong contributions so far this season from rookies Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman. Given the fact that Browning is currently on IR, the chances of him netting great value at the deadline are slim, so the Broncos might just be better off keeping him.
But he's a free agent after this year, other guys are playing well, and teams always need pass rush help.
2. Greg Dulcich, tight end
Speaking of not netting much in return in a trade, Greg Dulcich's value has probably never been lower. It's probably more likely that the Broncos would cut Dulcich than be able to trade him, but the waiver wire is the Broncos' best friend in this instance.
And what I mean by that is, if some team that is really low on the waiver order really wants Dulcich, they're not going to get him. There might be a team or two willing to throw something at the Broncos for Dulcich, and the Broncos might just take about anything at this point. Dulcich has been one of the team's worst disappointments this season and has been inactive for two games in a row.
3. Javonte Williams, running back
Once again, the Denver Broncos might not be able to get much in a trade involving Javonte Williams, but there would undoubtedly be some takers out there. The Dallas Cowboys would probably love to do a trial run with Javonte Williams the remainder of this season and see if they can't squeeze something out of him that the Broncos just can't.
Williams is coming off of another dismal performance after he actually looked pretty good against the Jets and Raiders. The Broncos brought rookie Audric Estimé back off injured reserve, giving them four healthy backs on the roster. Williams could be phased out in the near future as head coach Sean Payton has made it clear he wants to see more of Estimé.
4. Damarri Mathis, cornerback
The Denver Broncos have an abundance of cornerbacks right now on the roster, even with some guys dealing with injuries. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Damarri Mathis, who opened up the season on injured reserve and has taken a backseat to a number of other players since being thrown into the starting lineup as a rookie in 2022.
The Broncos, when healthy, have Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, Levi Wallace, and Kris Abrams-Draine at cornerback. Tremon Smith also plays a huge role on special teams.
Where does Damarri Mathis fit in the equation? Will he play over Wallace when he's ready? The Broncos could shop Mathis around at the deadline, or teams with a need at the position could come calling.
5. Jarrett Stidham/Zach Wilson, quarterback
The Denver Broncos have two quality backup quarterbacks with starting experience in Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Depending on what happens elsewhere in the league in the coming weeks, would it be at all shocking to see an NFL team overpay in a trade to get one of these guys on their roster?
Teams do desperate things when it comes to the quarterback position. The Broncos are in a great position here because they could afford to trade one of these players and still have a young backup with starter upside. More so than the Broncos shopping these guys to other teams, I could see other teams approaching Denver and seeing if one would be available for the right price. A team like the Miami Dolphins could make some sense.