Former Denver Broncos kicker facing horrible allegations
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported big news regarding former long-time Denver Broncos kicker and Super Bowl 50 champion Brandon McManus. This is not good news for McManus as he is being accused of sexual assault against two women during the Jaguars' trip to London last season to face the Atlanta Falcons.
According to the report, two women, specifically flight attendants, are bringing these allegations against McManus. Not only are these two women accusing McManus, but they are also accusing the Jacksonville Jaguars of not controlling their players during their team's travel time, which turned out to be a big party with alcoholic drinks, something the NFL does not allow.
Reports say that the two women are accusing the former Denver Broncos kicker due to the following:
""McManus was trying to kiss her (woman 1) while she was seated during a session of turbulence and twice grinding up against her while she was serving the flight's two meal services. McManus grinded up against her (woman 2) while she was serving the flight's second meal service.""- ESPN
The women are asking for $1 million for what happened and also a jury trial/session.
""McManus recruited three flight attendants to the party, handing out $100 bills to encourage inappropriate drinking and dancing.""- ABC
This is a situation to monitor for the former Broncos kicker who signed a one-year with the Washington Commanders in free agency after one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On Tuesday, a representative from the Commanders mentioned that they are aware of the situation as more details should announced ...
""Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.""- Washington Commanders spokesman
He could face a big disciplinary suspension/fine from his new team, the Commanders, his former team, and the NFL. He might also lose his new job in Washington for a couple of reasons, including consuming alcohol on a team flight. This would be more of a problem for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but still, the league has fined players in the past for drinking alcohol during team flights.
McManus and his camp have since come out releasing a statement as well, denying the allegations:
McManus was the Denver Broncos starting kicker for nine seasons and won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers in 2016. Denver's kicker situation is in good hands with Wil Lutz, who re-signed with Denver on a two-year deal.