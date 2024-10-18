Broncos have a chance to save Saints superstar from sinking ship in New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have lost five straight games and look like a sinking ship. With so many former Saints already making their way to the Denver Broncos, could head coach Sean Payton throw a lifeline to one of his favorite former players?
It just so happens that this particular player would fill one of the gaping holes currently in the Denver Broncos' offense. That player is obviously Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
You may be wondering why the Broncos need to trade for a running back after we just saw their fifth straight game going over 100 yards rushing and the 5th-most rushing yards in a game for this franchise (227 before Jarrett Stidham's kneel downs) since 2010. Well, the Broncos don't necessarily need to trade for a running back, but they do need to find Sean Payton and Bo Nix a joker.
Alvin Kamara could be the "Joker" this Denver Broncos team needs
The Denver Broncos are 4-3 after their impressive 33-10 win against the New Orleans Saints. We saw the Broncos absolutely dominate this game in every phase despite attempting just five passes in the entire second half. The ground game was working well, the offensive line was blocking well, and the Broncos were finally sustaining drives and moving the chains consistently.
During the course of the game, I found it fascinating that color commentator Kirk Herbstreit -- who undoubtedly interviewed Sean Payton in production meetings before the game -- pointed out that Payton told him he doesn't have a "Joker" for his offense in Denver right now. The "Joker" is an offensive weapon at either running back or tight end who can be moved all over the formation and utilized as a mismatch in the passing game.
We've heard about the potential of Jaleel McLaughlin being this player. We've heard it regarding Greg Dulcich. But ultimately, Jaleel McLaughlin is a change-of-pace running back and Greg Dulcich has been so bad that the Broncos aren't even activating him right now on gamedays.
Not to make a mountain out of a molehill, but everyone saw this interaction on the field after the game between Sean Payton and Alvin Kamara...
Of course, the internet is making a huge deal out of this, and we don't know all that was said between Payton and Kamara here, but it wouldn't be shocking at all to see the Broncos go ahead and make a move like this. They could easily afford the remainder of Kamara's $10 million base salary this year, and with a $29 million cap hit next year, there's no question that Kamara is going to be a salary cap casualty next offseason for the Saints anyway.
That will likely drive the price to acquire him down as well.
The Saints got young running back Kendre Miller in the mix on Thursday night and his involvement could ramp up as the season progresses, especially if the team decides to make a bold move like trading away Kamara.
You can't help but wonder if the Saints become sellers, would Sean Payton call up his old pal Mickey Loomis and bring in a true "Joker" for the offense? Kamara already knows Sean Payton's system. A move like this would take pressure off of Javonte Williams. It would also help Bo Nix exponentially.
The more you dwell on the idea of Kamara coming to Denver, even if just to see if it could work, the more it makes sense.