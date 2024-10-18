Denver Broncos winning four of five games is no silly coincidence
The Denver Broncos have won four of five games and are now 4-3 on the season, and the team isn't winning games because of some dumb luck. The Broncos started 0-2 on the season and probably had a path to 0-4 with games against the Buccaneers and Jets.
Well, after starting 0-2, Denver proceeded to win four of their next five games. Not only is this a testament to one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL being just that, but the development of players is also playing a huge part here. Some of the young guys are growing before our eyes, but one thing in particular is fueling this winning streak.
Yes, the defense is excellent and is till doing their jobs, but over the last five games, the Denver Broncos have rushed for 706 yards, which comes out to 141.2 yards per game.
That, right there folks, is why the Denver Broncos have been able to take control of their season and stack wins.
The Denver Broncos emerging run game is, well, emerging
They rushed for a season-high 225 yards in their Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints, and that made it five games in a row where Denver hit triple-digit rushing yards. Javonte Williams has actually gotten going a bit over the last few games as well, which is great news. He's rushed for 249 yards over the last four on 49 carries, which comes out to 5.1 yards per carry.
With Williams getting going and with the occasional contribution from Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, who needs to quit fumbling, the Broncos have something cooking with their run game.
This is just flat-out massive for the development of Bo Nix, who again played a mostly-clean game; he didn't throw an interception and did not get sacked, and he's beginning to stack those types of performances. Being able to establish the run is one of the foundational pieces to a winning football team at any level, period.
It helps in a plethora of ways, and as we have seen over the last five games, it's propelled Denver to a 4-3 start in a "rebuilding" year, as some have put it. The team won't play again until October 27th, when they host the Carolina Panthers.
This gives the Broncos time to not only get healthier, but also perhaps add a playmaker at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline.