The Denver Broncos said goodbye to several players this offseason, and they were right to do with these three at least. At the end of the day, some players just do not cut it anymore, and we saw that with a handful of Broncos players during the 2024 NFL Season.

That's just how it works in the NFL - with over 50 players on a roster, a few of them are not going to be worth much when it's all said and done. In the 2025 NFL Offseason, Denver moved on from a few players in what should end up being the right move.

But which players were they right to move on from?

The Broncos were right to cut ties with these players after the 2024 season

Javonte Williams, RB

Javonte Williams averaged fewer than four yards per carry in the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Broncos and ended up being one of the least-explosive and least-efficient running backs in football. The team essentially replaced him with RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And it's weird to think that Harvey and Williams are about the same age...

Anyway, Harvey is a much more explosive player and should find some immediate production with the Broncos.

Riley Dixon, P

It truly felt like Riley Dixon disappeared in big games and was just not punting at a high level when the Denver Broncos needed him to. Dixon began his career with the Denver Broncos and was with the team on a second stint in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Dixon has been thoroughly average during his time in the NFL; and Denver decided to use a late-round 2025 NFL Draft pick on Jeremy Crawshaw, a punter who played his college football at Florida.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR

The fascination that some Denver Broncos fans had with Lil'Jordan Humphrey was a bit odd. Sure, he was a good blocker, but he was not a reliable receiving weapon and just did not need to be on this roster any longer. Even as a depth piece, Humphrey had no place on the Broncos roster.

At the end of the day, he simply wasn't good. He's now on with the New York Giants, so you wonder if he and Russell Wilson can get a connection going during the 2025 NFL Season.