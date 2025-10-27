The Broncos' time is now to make major trade deadline move after Week 8 win

At 6-2, the Denver Broncos have won five games in a row and are emerging as one of the best teams in the NFL, let alone in the AFC or AFC West. No matter what happens with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Broncos will remain an entire game up in the AFC West standings.

And with the team having three games before the bye in Week 12, it would not be a shock if this team went 2-1 and entered the bye with a strong 8-3 record. The 2025 NFL trade deadline, however, is about one week away.

It's on Tuesday, November 4th, the day after Week 9 wraps up. In the coming eight days or so, a ton of teams could look to make deals. Many teams could be in sell mode in the coming week, and there will surely be some teams looking to add some talent. With the Broncos having a path to a top seed in the AFC and a deep playoff run, now is the time to make a major move before the deadline.

The Denver Broncos are 6-2 and must make a major trade deadline move

There is an obvious argument for the Denver Broncos to not add anyone at the deadline, actually; it'd be that this team is already winning a ton with the players they have, so adding someone might not change much at all. George Paton and Sean Payton are clearly two players who love 'their guys,' so it might not be likely that the Broncos bring anyone in.

However, on the flip side, the other argument is that the Broncos should look to bolster a weaker position with an available player for the right price, as this roster is far from perfect and could perhaps use more help at tight end, wide receiver, or even inside linebacker.

Overall, though, Denver does sport one of the best rosters in the NFL right now, and that's been the case for months. It's no coincidence that Denver has one of the best records in the NFL, as they have the coaching and talent to get there. With the deadline about a week away, GM George Paton is going to have to make a huge decision here - does he 'hold the line' and not make a move, seeing how far this team can go, or does he make a move, indicating the Broncos want to make a run at a Super Bowl?