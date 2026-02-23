The Broncos can win the 2026 offseason with these three simple moves

The Denver Broncos might be under more pressure than any other team in football to find success this offseason. The Broncos wound up on the doorstep of the Super Bowl, but we’re never able to walk through the door. With the injury to franchise quarterback Bo Nix hanging over their heads, the Broncos were turned away from a chance to compete for a Lombardi trophy.

They are finally out from under the financial penalties of the Russell Wilson contract, giving them money to spend. They need to be sure to spend this money wisely, so as to not waste another championship-caliber season. With everything added in, the Broncos need to hit a home run this spring with how they add to their roster.

The Broncos have money to spend, pieces to move, and a solid group of draft capital. Whether it be free agency, trades, or the draft, the Broncos are expected to be active in all three aspects of the offseason. When Denver takes part in all three areas, making these three moves could help push them over the top for next year.

These three moves would make a perfect offseason for the Denver Broncos

3) Trade for Garrett Wilson

The most obvious roster hole for the Broncos right now is their lack of a legitimate top receiver. As Courtland Sutton pushes further into his 30s, he is just not a legitimate number-one receiver on a playoff team anymore. Trading for Garrett Wilson would give the Broncos that legitimate top piece; it would also allow Sutton to become arguably the best number two receiver in all of football. With old friend Darren Mougey at the helm of the Jets front office, the Broncos might even have a head start.

Mougey is the General Manager of the Jets, but before that, was with the Broncos from 2012-2024.

2) Sign Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker

The Broncos probably shouldn’t try to re-create last year‘s Jets team, but these two might have ended up the only consistently good players on the offensive roster. The major downfall of the 2025 Broncos was their lack of a legitimate running back once JK Dobbins went down, and he is proving to be too injury-prone to count on heading into next year. Hall should be the best running back available on the open market, and would immediately make the Broncos one of the heavy favorites to win the AFC title next year.

1) Draft ILB Sonny Styles

The Broncos haven’t had a legitimately good and young inside linebacker since they drafted Josey Jewell in 2018. They have been able to patchwork the position together with solid free agent signings, but selecting Sonny Styles in the first round of this year’s draft would provide them with long-term stability at the spot. Even if the Broncos need to trade extra capital to move up in the draft to get him, it would be well worth the investment. Dre Greenlaw is the only inside linebacker the Broncos have under contract for next year, so adding youth makes all the sense in the world.