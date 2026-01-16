Ideal Denver Broncos 2026 NFL Mock Draft ahead of Divisional Round

If the Denver Broncos hope to keep this Super Bowl window open, they'll need to continue bringing in solid classes in the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the 2026 NFL Draft is not oozing with talent, so we may actually see an uptick in aggression from other teams to actually acquire immediate-impact players via trade.

We could also see more aggressive free agency negotiations as well. However, the bright side here is that this Broncos roster is among the best in the NFL and doesn't have many holes. Denver might be able to approach the 2026 NFL Draft with no major hole to fill.

Let's get into a mock draft ahead of the team's Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

Updated Denver Broncos 2026 NFL Mock Draft ahead of Divisional Round

31. Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

Anthony Hill Jr is one of the best LB prospects in the 2026 class and had a career-high 113 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss in 2024. He's also added three career interceptions and 17 sacks. Hill is a stat-sheet filler and someone who brings some much-needed youth and upside to the room.

63. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

The Clemson WR is dangerous with the ball in his hands, catching 208 career passes for 2,336 yards and 21 touchdowns. Williams has 43 games of experience in college, so that is absolutely something the Broncos would value as well.

95. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

It's a bit ridiculous that the Denver Broncos did not come away with a legitimate TE prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. They correct that mistake with Joe Royer. Royer needs to polish up his blocking a bit, but most college TEs making the jump into the NFL need to do this.

108. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

The Broncos have used three picks in a row on offensive weapons in this mock draft, taking Nicholas Singleton from Penn State. Singleton shocked when he returned to school for the 2025 season. He's a phyiscal runner and a day one contributor in the backfield.

131. Jude Bowry, OT Boston College

As good as the OL is right now, the Broncos have to ensure it stays that way. Jude Bowry played both left and right tackle in college and is someone the Broncos could look to develop for a starting spot, as Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are both slowly getting up there in age.

169. Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

Cameron Ball has 50 games of collegiate experience and stands at 6'5", 310 pounds. He's a huge DT prospect and has 12.5 career tackles for loss, along with three career sacks.

247. Ethan Onianwa, OG, Ohio State

Denver grabbing two OL prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft really makes a lot of sense to be proactive and to ensure the offensive line is in good hands in the future.

251. Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Another experienced player, Nate Boerkircher has 52 games of collegiate experience and had his best year in 2025 with Texas A&M, catching 19 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

255. Ricardo Hallman, CB, Wisconsin

Denver finishes up this mock draft with Ricardo Hallman, and cornerback from Wisconsin.