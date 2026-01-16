This staggering stat shows why the Broncos could be in trouble against Josh Allen

The Denver Broncos are seen by some as a home underdog when they host the Buffalo Bills this week, which is increasingly rare for a one-seed in the divisional round. However, that is the new reality that the Broncos are living in, and they need to embrace it. In mere hours, the Broncos are going to begin their quest for a fourth Lombardi trophy.

The Bills present a brutal first test for the Broncos, and might end up being the toughest test remaining in the playoffs. While two other incredible teams remain, neither can claim to have the best quarterback in the sport, and maybe the most physically impressive quarterback in NFL history. Josh Allen has become something of a spectacle, and the show is coming to Denver this weekend.

One of the bigger strengths of Allen's career has been his great rapport with great receivers, but he didn't have that this year. The Bills lacked a major weapon on the outside, and their playmakers outside of James Cook left a lot to be desired. Despite that, Allen recorded a key feat against the Jaguars that should have the Broncos' defense wary heading into this weekend.

Josh Allen completed passes to more receivers than he did throw incompletions against the Jaguars

In Jacksonville against the Jaguars, Josh Allen completed passes to nine different receivers and only threw seven incompletions. Allen has always been one of the more impressive quarterbacks in football, but this feat is incredible even for him. The Bills aren't exactly loaded with solid receiving options on offense, but somehow Allen found a way.

In some ways, a lack of a top threat could create a serious issue for the Broncos' defense and who they pick to cover this weekend with their top guys. This could result in the Broncos running more zone defense, but that opens the door for Cook to come at them as a receiver and a runner, something the Broncos probably want to limit and keep contained for as much as they can. They can't let Cook beat them.

Ultimately, Allen will always find a way. He is a great quarterback, and great quarterbacks find a way in the playoffs. The Broncos' defense faces a few tough tasks this week, but trying to figure out which receiver Allen can rely on in their game plan is a challenging puzzle to solve. If the Broncos can't adjust quickly enough, it could be another early playoff exit for Sean Payton's team.