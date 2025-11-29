Terry McLaurin could wreck the Broncos in Week 13 if they are now ready

The Denver Broncos have a huge test in Week 13, as they face the Washington Commanders in a primetime window. Sure, it might not seem like a tough game, but this team did come within one game of the Super Bowl this year.

On paper, the Broncos are more talented, but the Commanders went as far as they did for a reason. Second-year head coach Dan Quinn has been to a Super Bowl as well, and this was when he was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

The point here is that this could be a tight game, and the Broncos have to make sure they keep an eye out for Terry McLaurin, a receiver they are getting back into the lineup and someone who could really hurt the Broncos if they are not ready.

Terry McLaurin could burn the Denver Broncos if they are not ready

The veteran McLaurin has actually only played in four games this year. In those four games, he's caught 13 passes for 203 yards, averaging 15.6 yards per reception. He averages nearly 14 yards per reception across his career and has produced for years despite poor QB play.

He's a big play waiting to happen and is coming off a season with 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's averaged over 65 yards per game during his NFL career and has been a model of consistency for years. For the Broncos, with Jayden Daniels not playing in this one, the defense has to make sure that the Commanders' best weapons are contained.

This would force Marcus Mariota, their backup QB, into some brutal situations, and perhaps that is when the pass rush could get home. Containing McLaurin is going to remove the team's most consistent and best player, and, if they can't do this, it could be a long day at the office for Denver.

This is a primetime game, and we have seen Denver play down to their opponents in primetime this year. It's an unfortunate truth that the team has to ensure does not happen in this massive contest. Denver has to keep pace with the 10-2 New England Patriots, so getting a ninth win in a row would be ideal.

Fortunately, the Commanders don't have a ton of threatening players on offense, but Terry McLaurin is absolutely someone to take note of. Vance Joseph, Denver's defensive coordinator, has to ensure he has a plan for him.