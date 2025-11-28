Broncos finally get a legitimate threat at tight end in ideal 2026 mock draft

The Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency, but that signing really hasn't gone like many had thought it would. Engram has made a very limited contribution on offense to this point. He's also not a long-term option and not a complete tight end, so Denver still needs to find one.

And it feels like they are a game-changing wide receiver or complete tight end away from really breaking this thing open on offense. While there isn't a Brock Bowers-type of prospect at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft, there is someone who sticks out as being the best, and he is a complete player.

But with how low the Broncos are likely picking in the 2026 NFL Draft, would they even be able to draft him? In this mock draft, he falls right into the Broncos' laps.

Broncos have Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq fall into their laps in latest NFL Mock Draft

30. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is a name that Broncos fans need to take note of, as he'd be a stellar first-round pick. He's the best tight end in the country, and I would have to imagine that the Broncos also like that he's at Oregon, as two of their biggest offensive pieces played college football there. Sadiq at pick 30 would be a great start.

62. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Adding to the WR room could also be a wise idea this high, and I do believe the Broncos want to make notable moves on this side of the ball in the offseason, as the defense is in a great spot. The Broncos' second-round pick is for Alabama WR, Germie Bernard.

94. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

Denver then switches to the defensive side of the ball and grabs DT Dontay Corleone. The Broncos have done such a nice job at drafting and developing along the DL, so there is reason to believe that they will be able to keep that up.

103. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

The Broncos have not taken a tackle in the NFL Draft since Garett Bolles back in 2017. It's way overdue for Denver to get someone, and even though Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are under contract, adding to the room for the long-term is an extremely wise idea.

130. Quintrevion Wisner, RB, Texas

Depending on how the Broncos approach the RB room this offseason, they could again snag someone at the position in the NFL Draft. Tre Wisner had over 1,000 yards on the ground for Texas last year and could be someone who is a depth option in the backfield in 2026 and beyond.

If the Broncos had these five players selected with their first five picks, would that be a good haul for the team?