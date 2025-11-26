Broncos fans should be rooting for these three teams in Week 13

At 9-2, the Broncos are in the driver's seat in the AFC West and can now scoreboard-watch the rest of the conference. The Broncos want to keep their comfortable division lead while also keeping an eye on the top of the conference. Following the Colts' loss on Sunday, the Broncos are in a two-team race for the top seed.

Considering the Broncos don't play until Sunday Night Football, it'll be another Sunday afternoon of scoreboard watching for Broncos fans. Another strong slate of games is on deck for this week, with four games to be completed before the weekend even begins. With a spread-out schedule this week, including the Friday game on Amazon, Broncos fans will have easy access to important games.

Three specific games should catch the attention of Broncos fans everywhere. First, wrapping up the division will be the current priority for Denver, and two games this week have a direct impact on their ability to bring the crown back to Denver. Beyond the division, the Monday Night Football matchup in Foxborough has a direct impact on Denver's seeding chances within the conference.

Broncos fans should keep an eye on and root for these three teams in their Week 13 matchup

3. New York Giants over the New England Patriots

The only true competition remaining for the Broncos at the top of the conference is the New England Patriots, and they are currently a significant favorite for the top seed. New England is matched up with the Giants on Monday night, but this isn’t as easy a win as it seemed a week ago.

2. Dallas Cowboys over the Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Broncos can truly start to worry about the number one seed in the conference, they have to make sure the division is wrapped up. Until the Chiefs are mathematically eliminated from the division, the Broncos need to be rooting against them every week. Their matchup with the Cowboys this week looks absurdly more difficult than it did this time last month.

1. Las Vegas Raiders over the Los Angeles Chargers

They should be an easy one for the Chargers, but who knows? Los Angeles, much like the Broncos, is fresh off their bye week, and it needed the break in a big way. Their last Action saw them get stomped on by the Jaguars, but they should be able to handle Las Vegas fairly easily.