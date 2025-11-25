Broncos chances for top playoff seed increase during Week 12 bye

In what has become an improbable season for the Denver Broncos, the team is on the fast track to clinching an AFC playoff spot. Denver sits an impressive two games up in the division, though the heavy favorites to bring home with division crown. Following their surprising playoff run last year, no one predicted that the division would shake out the way it has in recent weeks.

With a comfortable lead in the division, the conversation begins to include the top playoff seed. Under the new format, only one team walks away with a first-round bye. That week off is much harder to come by and is coveted by all teams in the playoff field. A team like the Broncos, who play close games basically every week, could benefit greatly from the week off. Plus, Denver's end of the season is a sprint.

Entering Sunday’s slate of games, the race was fairly firmly between three teams. At the top of their respective divisions, the Broncos, Colts, and Patriots were the only three teams with a legitimate shot to bring home that top seed. Following Sunday’s action, a very strong case can be made that the race is down to just two teams.

The Broncos chances at the top seed in the AFC increased thanks to the Colts' loss in Kansas City

Heading into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Colts needed to win to keep pace with the rest of the top of the conference. Considering the early lead they jumped out to, it seemed as though they would have no problem doing so. However, they let their lead slip and allow the Chiefs a second life within the playoff picture.

Not only did this loss damage Indianapolis’ chance at the top seed, but it also opened the entirety of their division back up. The Colts’ lead in the south was trimmed following the Jaguars’ overtime win against the Cardinals. The gap between the two teams is down to just one game, and the entire season series is yet to be played.

With the Colts functionally out of the race for now, the sprint to the top is down to just the Broncos and Patriots. Both teams are writing comfortable leads in their division into somewhat soft Week 13 matchups, but the final games on the schedule heavily favor the Patriots. If the Broncos, as they currently seem favored to do, end with the second seed in the AFC, could a third match-up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs be in the script?