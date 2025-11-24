Who would the Denver Broncos play if the playoffs began today?

The Denver Broncos are 9-2 and got a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 before embarking on the bye in Week 12. Denver did get a little bit of help, as well, so it was not a total dud of a week and the Broncos are close enough to the top seed that they should be hoping for certain results.

Denver faces off against the Washington Commanders in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football, but Washington is also coming off the bye and could get Jayden Daniels back from his elbow injury. Right now, there is a lot of work left to do, but Denver is still in a good spot.

If the playoffs were to began today, who would the Broncos face?

Denver Broncos would host the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round

Right now, since the New England Patriots are 10-2, they are in first-place in the AFC and would get the bye, as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. The Broncos, with the Colts' loss to the Chiefs, actually dropped below Denver, so the Broncos are in second place.

The Chiefs' win over the Colts could help the Broncos clinch the first seed in the AFC playoffs, which is neat. Well, as of now, the Broncos would get a home playoff game and would host the Buffalo Bills, a team they met in the Wild Card Round last year.

The Bills blew out the Broncos last year in the Wild Card Round, but if this were to hold, I do believe the results would be a lot different. The Broncos have been the better team than the Bills this year, but Buffalo is also a regular in the postseason.

I would worry a bit since the Bills have continually made deep playoff runs over the years. Ideally, if you ask me, the Broncos obviously earn the top seed and get a bye, or, if not, host the Pittsburgh Steelers or Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round.

I believe those teams would be the 'easiest' for the Denver Broncos. A lot can change between now and when the postseason starts, and even with the Patriots winning, the Broncos are still in a good position to earn the top seed.

The 2025 Denver Broncos really have some similarities to the 2015 team, and some have wondered if the end result is going to be the same.