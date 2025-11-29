2 Broncos players with the most to lose in Week 13 against the Commanders

At a 9-2 record, the Denver Broncos don't have many games left in the season. The season has gone as well as any Bronco fan or employee could have hoped, but that doesn't mean that each player's performance has lived up to expectations. Heading into Sunday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, a few Broncos are in need of a strong Week 13.

As the season winds down, it'll be important for the Broncos to get a long look at a few key positions. Specifically, the Broncos are still trying to learn life without starting running back JK Dobbins, which falls squarely on the shoulders of Denver's rookie running back. His first start of the season left a good deal to be desired, but a lackluster Washington defense could give him a great chance to break out.

As for a certain Denver defender, he remains the only Bronco defensive starter without a new contract, and it seems unlikely that one is coming his way. Given that he is now the de facto odd man out, he is playing to impress the decision-makers of 31 other teams, while also making the playoffs. A strong Week 13 could help his case, but a quiet night could begin to draw questions.

RJ Harvey and John Franklin-Myers have the most to lose in Week 13 against the Commanders

RJ Harvey totaled just under 50 all-purpose yards a week and a half ago against the Chiefs, but seemed to begin to figure things out in the second half. His yardage total wasn't good at all, but there's a level a learning curve that should be expected. The Broncos are facing a Commanders team that allows the 7th most yards per carry in all of football, making for a good matchup.

If Harvey struggles against this poor Washington defense, it could be time for the Broncos to consider looking more at Jaleel McLaughlin, who has seen legitimate reps for the Broncos over the past two seasons. Speaking of Broncos with something to prove, the eyes of many have turned to John Franklin-Myers, the last Broncos starting free agent to be without a new deal. A strong week this week could show that the Broncos might be overlooking his value.

If he struggles, he could begin to make George Paton look like a genius yet again. The Broncos are incredibly deep at defensive line, and seemingly aren't willing to meet a price tag for JFM that could exceed $50 million total. If the likes of the recently extended Malcolm Roach or rookie Sai'vion Jones have strong showings, it'll show exactly why the Broncos seem to be moving on from JFM.