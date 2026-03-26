Tantalizing tight end prospect seen as a fit for the Broncos in the NFL Draft

It felt like the Denver Broncos were going to come away with one of the top tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but somehow, that was not the case. Denver did sign Evan Engram last offseason, but not getting a young prospect was just baffling.

Sure, the Broncos took a chance on seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner, a former basketball player, but the odds that he makes an impact are low. With Engram in the final year of his deal, the Broncos obviously have to get a new face in the room.

Adam Trautman somehow landed a three-year extension, so if nothing else, the Broncos should still have some familiar faces. Anyway, this year's NFL Draft is again quite deep at the position, so Denver will have a shot to land someone. Like most NFL Drafts, the tight end prospects come in many shapes and sizes, and one of the more athletic tight ends we've seen in recent history was dubbed as a fit for Denver.

Eli Stowers seen as a non-Round 1 NFL Draft fit for the Denver Broncos

ESPN talked about why tight end is a need and why Eli Stowers could be a fit in the NFL Draft:



"Denver's tight ends combined for three touchdowns last season and none averaged more than 9.8 yards per catch. They also released linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who played 348 snaps despite sitting out more half the season because of injuries and a one-game suspension. -- Jeff Legwold



Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt. He would be the perfect addition to coach Sean Payton's offense. With his value primarily coming as a big receiver, Stowers has the potential to be a mismatch on second- and third-level defenders in the slot or out wide. -- Reid"

Stowers put on a show at the NFL Combine, setting records in the vertical jump and broad jump. What sticks out with Stowers is something Sean Payton has loved for a while - the 'big-bodied' pass-catchers. However, Stowers offers next to nothing as a blocker and does not have special teams experience.

It might have been difficult for the Broncos to justify taking Stowers with the 30th pick, but now that the team isn't picking until the 62nd selection, they may have to trade up to land him. Denver might have to get inside the top-50, but with a ton of other worthy prospects in this year's class, would Stowers be worth it?

There are many tight end prospects who offer both blocking and receiving upside, so Denver may be best-suited going on that direction, especially with having Jaylen Waddle in the picture, as the team all suddenly has a deep stable of pass-catchers.

Stowers is a notable prospect, and his athletic and receiving upside are impossible to ignore. However, the Broncos do not have a first-round pick this year and will have to be quite calculated with their draft picks.

Potentially having to trade up to take Stowers after giving up draft capital to land Waddle might not be smart business.