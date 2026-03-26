3 underrated Broncos' players key to success in 2026 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos might have the best roster in the NFL, and you could absolutely argue it. This team is well-built and was one of the best in the league in 2025. As of now, the roster talent is probably in the same spot it was when the season ended, but Denver still does have the 2026 NFL Draft.

Besides the most obvious names like Bo Nix and Nik Bonitto, who are key to success in 2026, there are many other players who are also key to success. We decided to dive into three underrated players who could play a major role in 2026.

Let's talk about those players here.

3 Denver Broncos players we're not talking about enough for 2026 success

Pat Bryant, WR

The Broncos have Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton atop the depth chart. Troy Franklin even took a leap forward in 2025, and Marvin Mims Jr is someone that opposing defenses have to keep an eye out for whenever he's on the field.

But the Broncos will need to use some of their backup pieces on offense - all the targets can't just go to Waddle, Sutton, and Franklin. That's where someone like Pat Bryant could really step up. He could slide into a chain-mover type of role. Bryant is a strong blocker and does have strong hands.

He's someone who isn't going to command a top cornerback matchup, but that could help him take advantage of those situations. The Broncos passing attack is going to take a step forward with Waddle in the picture, but this is also where the 'unsung heroes' can thrive.

Bryant's year two could end up being more important than you think.

Brandon Jones, SAF

I am going to gush about Brandon Jones again. He's in the final year of his deal and has been one of the more underrated safeties in all of football. Jones can not only cover well, but he can also play close to the line of scrimmage in a more physical role.

Jones' importance in the secondary might get overshadowed with big-time names like Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga playing alongside him. But the safety position is one where the sheer value of the position is sometimes questioned.

It's not as important as cornerback or edge rusher, for example, but Jones has been a steady, productive presence for Vance Joseph's defense. His role is going to be huge for team success in 2026.

Jonah Elliss, EDGE

Only set to be 23 years old, Jonah Elliss has been a good rotational player for the Broncos and is an incredibly explosive pass-rusher. He played in 13 games in 2025 after playing in all 17 in 2024. Elliss finished with 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.

But what stands out with Elliss is that he's seemingly always around the ball and someone who has typically been able to make a play when given a chance. Furthermore, starting EDGE Jonathon Cooper did seem to disappear a bit down the stretch in 2025, making the reserves like Elliss that much more important.

Denver's pass rush has been the best in the NFL for years now, and getting competent play from the backups is a huge part in that. With Elliss having the skillset to be a future starter, year three is going to be huge for him, one way or another.