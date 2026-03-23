Broncos have obvious (but extremely underrated) extension they must pursue

Whether it's extending their own players like Nik Bonitto, Quinn Meinerz, and others, or re-upping top-notch free agency signings like Zach Allen, the Denver Broncos have not been afraid to spend money, and it's a great thing.

The Broncos have, arguably, the best roster in the NFL now with stud wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the team. Waddle fits precisely what this team was missing on offense, and when you think about it, it's kind of wild that adding the right player - one player - can round out an entire unit, but that's what will happen with Waddle in the picture.

Denver still does have some cap space and can still go out there and make some notable free agency signings, but this team should consider again looking internally to prioritize a short-term contract extension for someone who I believe to be the most underrated player on the roster.

Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones should be the next extension candidate for the team

Broncos safety Brandon Jones has been a stellar addition for the team. Signed back in 2024, Jones inked a three-year deal with the team worth $20 million. His average annual value of $6.67 million makes him the 27th highest-paid safety in the league, which is not only a bargain, but at the same time, it's not doing right by Jones.

As for the salary cap implications, Over The Cap notes that a Jones' extension would create an additional $4.6 million in cap for 2026, and this is someone who is in the final year of his deal. In his two seasons with the Broncos, Jones has racked up four interceptions, 17 passes defended, and 193 total tackles in 30 games.

In 2024, Jones had three interceptions, 10 passes defended, and a whopping 115 total tackles. One huge reason why Jones should be an extension candidate is because he's a safety that can truly do everything in the secondary.

He can play near the line of scrimmage in a more physical role, but he's also someone you can deploy in coverage. Given this insane skillset and flexibility, Jones is truly the glue that holds it all together for the Broncos.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph also surely had a major say in the team signing Jones back in 2024, so I'd personally be shocked if he didn't want him back past 2026. Sure, he was not available near the end of the season, but he has played 30 of 34 regular season games, which still largely indicates he's a reliable player in terms of staying on the field.

The Broncos are a star-studded team, but they also have a slew of underrated players who play huge roles in the team's mission. Jones is one of those players and someone who should be with the team past 2026.