3 tight ends the Broncos could steal on Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos don’t have to force a tight end early in the NFL Draft, but they absolutely have to come away with one.

With Bo Nix and an offense that thrives on versatility under Sean Payton and now new OC Davis Webb, the tight end position feels like one of the final missing pieces. The good news? This draft class offers intriguing value beyond Round 1.

The room consists of Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins right now. It's the same unit from last season, which was arguably one of the worst groups in the league, respectively. If Denver plays it right, they could find a difference-maker on Day 2 or even Day 3. Here are three names to watch closely.

3 tight ends who could be 2026 NFL Draft steals for the Broncos

Max Klare, Ohio State

Max Klare feels like the type of tight end who could quietly become a quarterback’s best friend early in his career.

At Ohio State, Klare has shown the ability to operate as a dependable pass catcher, working the middle of the field with strong hands and awareness. He may not be the flashiest option in this class, but he brings something Denver needs: consistency.

Klare is for sure a top 100 prospect in this draft class and will be available on day two or even early day three. He was in a crowded Ohio State offense, so his numbers are not flashy, but he recorded 43 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

Klare's biggest strength as a tight end is creating separation and the ability to make big-time plays. What needs to be worked on is his blocking, especially at the NFL level, but I believe he won't be a liability on the field as he works on it.

The Broncos will have an immediate tight end who will contribute immediately and provide some reliable depth for the offense. Klare is the clear TE3 in this draft class and would be great for the Broncos.

Oscar Delp, Georgia

The analysis on Oscar Delp feels like it is all over the place from every outlet.

Many have him ranked high on the big board; others have him lower. There doesn't feel like there is a consistent consensus on him, but he can be a good tight end in the league without a doubt.

Coming out of Georgia’s pro-style system, Delp brings a blend of receiving ability and blocking that fits seamlessly into what Payton wants to do offensively. He’s comfortable lining up inline, in the slot, or even moving around pre-snap if need be.

Delp’s ability to contribute in both phases makes him especially appealing. He doesn’t have to come off the field, and that alone increases his value.

For a team like the Denver Broncos, that versatility could be exactly what’s missing.

His biggest strength is his yards after the catch ability, with the bursts he possesses. Delp has good vertical threat ability and will be very noticeable as soon as he steps onto an NFL field. What also makes him valuable is his ability to play special teams, as he was a contributor at Georgia in that phase.

His blocking is not bad, but he will need to put on a bit more weight once he enters the league. Delp is listed at around 245 pounds, which isn't ideal, but can still be a factor at that size. Delp will have the opportunity to land in Denver around the middle of the draft.

The fact that he has contributed on special teams and possesses the qualities the tight end room lacks right now in Denver, I won't be surprised if he is a Bronco.

Marlin Klein, Michigan

If you’re looking for a name that could outperform expectations, Marlin Klein is it.

Michigan has a track record of developing physically sound players, and Klein fits that mold. While he may not have the same polish or production as some of the higher-ranked prospects, the traits are there. Size, effort, and the willingness to do the dirty work.

What makes Klein intriguing for Denver is his upside. In the right system, he could develop into a reliable contributor who brings toughness to the offense.

He is an athletic freak, and Bruce Feldman even agrees with that statement as he listed Klein in his "Freaks List."

"The 6-6, 250-pound junior, who has hit 21.75 mph, broad jumped 9-7. This offseason, Klein ran a 6.89 in the three-cone drill. His former teammate Colston Loveland did it at 6.94 last offseason..." Bruce Feldman

His production last season wasn't great due to an inconsistent (to put it nicely) offense at Michigan, but the captain has shown that he is a great target and can provide explosive plays if called upon.

Todd McShay has him on his top 100 big board and will be projected to be an early day three pick.

The Broncos should absolutely draft Klein to boost this tight end room.