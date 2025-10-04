Surprise Bo Nix stats indicate Broncos may have strong upset shot in Week 5

The Denver Broncos do have a chance to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, and this could prove precisely why. Denver is only 4-7 away from home in the Bo Nix era, but they have made that up a bit by being a dominant team at home.

Nix is still in his second year in the NFL and is still developing, so it's not logical or fair to think that this team and QB is going to become a juggernaut overnight. There is a great chance that the Broncos end up being significantly better this year than they were last year.

Only time will tell, though. Despite how tough this game might seem in Week 5, the Broncos do have a legitimate shot at winning, and when you peel back the curtain a bit and look at what Bo Nix has done away from home, the results might shock you and might make you more optimistic about Denver's chances in Week 5.

The Denver Broncos are 4-7 away from home in the Bo Nix era, but...

While the team has simply not gotten it done on the road in the Bo Nix era, the second-year QB has very much held his own away from home, and this does paint a very strong picture for the Broncos being able to pull off the upset:



234/360 (65%)

2,130 yards

14 touchdowns

5 interceptions

88.1 passer rating

305 rushing yards

2 rushing touchdowns

Nix nearly has a 3:1 TD:INT ratio away from home and has clearly taken care of the football through the air, which is huge for the Broncos' chances. With Philly having the 12th-worst rushing defense in the NFL this year, the Broncos could be able to get the run game going.

And if that does happen, the passing attack should open up and give the already-efficient Nix a great chance at having a huge game through the air. The plan for the Broncos in Week 5 is abundantly clear, as not only can Denver run on the Eagles' defense, but it's not like Sean Payton has to hold Bo Nix back or do anything differently.

In his short NFL career, he has proven to be an efficient passer on the road. Nix is absolutely a more prolific passer than Jalen Hurts and should be able to push the ball down the field more than Hurts can. When you consider Bo Nix's shocking efficiency on the road, it gives the Broncos an even better chance to win.