3 guarantees for the Denver Broncos for the rest of the 2025 season

The first month of the 2025 NFL Season is officially in the books. Let's make a few guarantees for the Broncos the rest of the way.

Denver being 2-2 is not surprising, but the team does feel a bit better than this 2-2 start. Two plays going in the other direction could have the Broncos sitting at 4-0 right now, so they are better than the record.

In Week 5, Denver heads to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, and this kick-starts their October and November stretch, and this is typically when Sean Payton-coached teams turn it on, if you will. Before Week 5 hits, let's make a few guarantees for the Broncos for the rest of the 2025 season.

Making 3 guarantees for the Denver Broncos for the rest of 2025

Broncos win at least five games in October and November

Here is the Denver Broncos record in October and November across the last two seasons:



2023: 5-2

2024: 5-3

Sean Payton's Broncos' teams have 10-5 record in the months of October and November, which is a .667 winning percentage. The Broncos will play eight games across these two months this year, and that winning percentages comes out to 5.34 wins, so the Broncos are likely winning five or six of their next eight games.

That is what history has told us, and even with the New Orleans Saints, Payton has many of these months winning five or six games, as this is the time of the year where his teams usually turn it on big-time. The Broncos, if they won five games in October and November, would be 7-5 after 12 weeks.

Broncos accumulate a few more blow out wins

The Broncos have some weaker opponents on their schedule remaining in 2025, and this team does tend to blowout opponents from time to time. Games against the Jets, Giants, Texans, and Raiders could all trend toward being blowouts. Denver beat the Cincinnati Bengals by 25 points in Week 4 to earn their first blowout win of the season.

This is something the team did with regularity in 2024, and there are many chances for the team to do it again in 2025.

Broncos make the playoffs for the second year in a row

With how weak the AFC is, it would personally floor me if the Broncos missed the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills clearly seem to be the best team in the conference, but which team is the second-best? All of the Chiefs, Chargers, Jaguars, Colts, Broncos, and Ravens have notable questions surrounding them.

And at the rate things are trending, it might only take nine wins to get into the postseason this year. I believe Denver wins more than that and could even win the AFC West, but the first goal should be to simply get into the playoffs, and the Broncos are absolutely one of the seven best teams in this conference.