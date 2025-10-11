Struggling Broncos player could completely flip the script in Week 6 vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos, as many expected, once again have one of the NFL's best defenses. Their secondary, led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain, has been shutting down receivers week in and week out. Denver once again leads the league in sacks, and the unit has been flying around the field. Despite their success, one specific Bronco has been trailing behind the rest of the Broncos' secondary in terms of results.

Naturally, when a corner runs opposite Pat Surtain, they’ll see a higher volume of targets than most other second corners on the depth chart. Since returning from his injury late in the season last year, Riley Moss has not played to the same level as before he got hurt. His coverage has been fine more often than not, but he has been prone to many more big plays than Broncos fans would like.

In total, Moss has been flagged four times in the last three weeks, with two being declined due to completed plays that outdo the penalty yardage. Moss hasn't exactly struggled, but his play has been well below what Broncos fans could hope for. Hope remains for him, however, heading into this week's matchup with the Jets.

Riley Moss could have a breakout game this week against the Jets

The Jets match up very well for Riley Moss. Garrett Wilson has turned into one of the best and most consistent receivers in football this year, and he figures to line up for a showdown with Surtain on Sunday. After Wilson, however, the Jets' receiving corps takes a steep decline.

On the season, Wilson has 382 receiving yards on 33 receptions, incredibly solid numbers for a receiver who is being paid to be amongst the elite. The ugly numbers for the Jets come quickly after Wilson: the second-highest receiving yard total from a wide receiver is just 63 yards for Tyler Johnson, who has just six targets on the season.

For Moss, it isn't quite clear who he will cover, but he will have an obvious advantage. The Jets' passing game mostly runs through Garrett, the tight ends, and the running backs, but Moss should be able to shut down anyone he is up against.

Even if there wasn't the clear lack of talent within the Jets' receiving group, expect Moss to have a great game this week. Don't be too surprised if he ends up being the first defender to pick off Justin Fields this season.