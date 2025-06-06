Steelers fans quickly forget about Russell Wilson after Aaron Rodgers bombshell

The Aaron Rodgers news that many of us were waiting for dropped on Thursday afternoon, and Russell Wilson now becomes an afterthought with the Giants. The news that many people were waiting for broke on Thursday.

The four-time NFL MVP is heading to the Steel City to quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Russell Wilson who?

It was a decision that was probably in the works for some time, and for Rodgers, this is clearly his last stop in the NFL. He turns 42 years old in December and is not nearly the passer he once was, but he did throw for 28 touchdown passes in 2024 with the New York Jets.

Well, the Steelers are honestly turning into the Broncos when you think about it - Pittsburgh is now cycling through washed-up and flat-out bad quarterbacks. Whether they learn from this mistake remains to be seen. But isn't it interesting just how quickly Steelers fans will now totally forget about Russell Wilson?

The former Broncos QB signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason after two failed seasons with Denver. Broncos fans themselves experienced first-hand the 'high' that came from Russell Wilson wearing their team's uniform, and that high quickly wore off.

Wilson somehow found another starting job with the New York Giants for 2025, but his leash has to be quite short. Aaron Rodgers is the next adventure for the Steelers franchise, a team that has been hurting for success for years now.

The Denver Broncos rightly recognized that rotating through veteran QBs was not the way to win - Sean Payton finally ripped the Band-Aid off and said 'enough was enough,' cutting Wilson and drafting Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fortunately, Denver came out alive from this.

