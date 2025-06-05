Former Raiders GM confirms Bo Nix was almost a Broncos rival

In an alternate universe, Bo Nix is the quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos are still in quarterback purgatory, but maybe with the added excitement of having Brock Bowers in the mix.

The Broncos desperately needed a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and while Sean Payton had the media talking about his affinity for JJ McCarthy, most people could see the clear connection between Bo Nix and his fit with the Denver Broncos. Payton fell in love with Nix after a private workout in Eugene, OR, and selected him with the 12th overall pick.

The Las Vegas Raiders also had a quarterback need last year, but aside from trading up for Jayden Daniels, they weren't prepared to move up to get anyone at the game's most important position. Former Raiders GM Tom Telesco said that moving up for any quarterback not named Daniels was a "non-starter" but that Bo Nix was a legitimate possibility for them if he was on the board at 13 overall.

Former Raiders GM says Bo Nix was realistic possibility for them in 2024 Draft

This is obviously a fascinating development and a bit more vindication for Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Payton was absolutely dragged through the mud for taking Nix 12th overall, some people even saying that he "panic-drafted" the former Oregon Ducks star.

But as always, Payton knows more than the talking heads. Not only did Bo Nix have a historic rookie year for the Broncos, but it's clear that Denver's own division rivals -- just one pick later -- were poised to take Nix off the board if he was still there.

And thankfully, nobody was bold enough to trade up to get Nix, even after he crushed his final two collegiate seasons with the Oregon Ducks program.

What's even more interesting here is that Telesco makes it clear that the Raiders probably weren't in on Michael Penix Jr., the 8th overall pick in last year's draft. The primary reason is that Penix dealt with some significant injuries in his college career. JJ McCarthy entered the NFL without those same injury concerns, but a major knee surgery last year has now put a cloud of doubt over his future as well.

Injuries can happen to anyone, but the Broncos look like they've struck gold with the Bo Nix pick. It was extremely fortuitous that no one else fell in love with Nix the way the Broncos did, and Denver is lucky it didn't have to trade up to get him.

Now we know that Denver for sure could not have traded down to acquire more picks and still take Nix. Payton caught wind of the Rams having possible interest and called Jay Glazer a million times to make sure they weren't doing it. And there were likely others who concealed their interest. One way or another, Payton knew that trading down and trying to get Nix wasn't going to work, especially with five quarterbacks coming off the board in the top 10 picks overall.

They got lucky with Nix, and obviously even luckier than anyone imagined because Nix nearly ended up on the division rival Raiders.