Solution for Broncos' most obvious weakness still waiting to be signed

The Denver Broncos have one obvious, glaring weakness as preseason approaches, but a solution is in plain sight. Overall, Denver has thrown themselves right in the mix with all other contenders in the NFL for the 2025 season.

They've begun to cap things off with massive extensions for Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen, two foundational players for what they're trying to accomplish. Well, the roster is still not without a weakness or two, and those weaknesses have been magnified in training camp.

But the Denver Broncos do have a clear solution for their biggest, most obvious weakness for the 2025 NFL Season.

Why haven't the Denver Broncos signed Kyzir White?

You might be annoyed at this point with how much we talk about Kyzir White, but why haven't the Denver Broncos signed him? Drew Sanders is out for a while with a foot injury, and while Alex Singleton only hurt his thumb, he got hurt in training camp.

Dre Greenlaw also suffered a minor injury earlier in the week during camp. Already, the Broncos' LB room is on shaky ground with all of these injuries, so making a veteran signing like Kyzir White makes all the sense in the world.

White is still just 29 years old and started all 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Season. He had 137 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight QB hits. White is definitely more of a sideline to sideline type of player in my opinion, so he could complement Dre Greenlaw nicely.

And even if the Denver Broncos didn't necessarily have plays to start White, getting him in the LB room would give the Broncos' defense the necessary insurance they need at the position. With the lofty expectations that they have others have for the team in 2025, making a signing like this makes all the sense in the world.