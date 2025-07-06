Should Broncos fans start worrying about the lack of contract extensions?

The Denver Broncos have several key players who could receive contract extensions, but as we approach training camp, there has been no news of them.

Now yes, ever since Sean Payton arrived in town, things just have not leaked from the front office. This has been a tight-lipped operation, and this even goes back to the 2021 NFL Draft, where the Broncos shockingly took Patrick Surtain II without any sort of major public interest.

Sean Payton and George Paton both honestly probably enjoy keeping things under wraps, as it could also be a massive advantage, but as we approach training camp, there has been a worrying lack of news on the contract extension front...

Where are the contract extensions...?

At the end of the day, we have little to no idea how contract extension negotiations go in the NFL, but with the Broncos, they do have some notable players in need of extensions. All of Courtland Sutton, Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, John Franklin-Myers, and even Malcolm Roach are set to hit the open market in 2026, and these guys aren't just backup players.

Denver did already extend guys like Jonathon Cooper and DJ Jones, but more work is clearly needing to be done. There has been some smoke for a while now that the Broncos and Sutton were close to an agreement, but it feels like we've heard that for months now.

And there has been nothing to indicate that the team would be close to deals with Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto, their two best pass rushers. I would be lying a bit if I said I was not worried , but with Denver drafting both Que Robinson and Sai'vion Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft, Denver may not be rushing to re-sign some of their key DL players.

At the end of the day, Sean Payton and George Paton have proven to be among the best in the NFL at what they do, so they do have our trust, but is it time to worry a bit with the lack of extensions?