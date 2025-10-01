Shocking statistic proves Broncos were right to extend Courtland Sutton again

The Denver Broncos have a unique player in Courtland Sutton, and he's become Bo Nix's favorite target. The Broncos extended Courtland Sutton this offseason and signed him to his third contract with the team. Sutton has been with the Broncos since the 2018 season, when he was drafted, and has emerged as their best weapon for years now.

While he's never been a player to rack up a ton of yards, Sutton's skillset is truly unique, as he has been able to have prolific games from time to time, but he's also turned into one of the more efficient receivers in the NFL in terms of receiving touchdowns. At the end of the day, that's a huge reason why he was extended.

This shocking statistic proves precisely why the Denver Broncos extended Courtland Sutton for a second time, as he's a good player for the team and someone who has been extremely reliable over the past few seasons.

Courtland Sutton has been a touchdown machine for the Denver Broncos since 2023

Since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Courtland Sutton has the second-most games in the NFL with a receiving touchdown, only trailing Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions:

This, frankly, is not a statistic I was expecting to see, but it does nothing but paint a great picture for the Denver Broncos and their veteran WR. I have personally been critical of Sutton - I do not believe he is a week-to-week no. 1 WR, but when it matters the most, he comes through. Courtland Sutton is a huge security blanket on third down and will make the most miraculous catches for his quarterback.

He's a big-bodied WR who can win with shorter routes but also has the 'basketball player' skillset to go up and catch a deep pass as well. Since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, here is what Courtland Sutton has done for the Denver Broncos:



37 games

158 receptions

2,119 yards

21 touchdowns

4.3 receptions per game

57.3 yards per game

He's not been all that special in terms of raw yards, but 21 touchdown grabs in 37 games is flat-out amazing. This total actually averages out to be 10 touchdowns across a 17-game season, which is an elite figure. At the end of the day, the goal on offense is to score touchdowns, and the Denver Broncos have an elite wide receiver in that regard.