Sean Payton says what Broncos' fans need to hear about the wide receiver room

The Denver Broncos have a deep wide receiver room, but who will emerge as the go-to guy next to Courtland Sutton? It's no secret that Denver's WR room has been a shaky position for years now. The team did see Sutton emerge with his second-career 1,000-yard season in 2024, so that was nice.

But for multiple years now, Denver has failed to find a consistent target behind Sutton, and the veteran himself isn't really a week-to-week no. 1 target. Well, in recent years, Denver has drafted players like Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and Pat Bryant to replenish the room.

And on paper, it really does feel like a deep unit that could create mismatches week to week. After practice on Tuesday, Sean Payton told us what we as fans needed to hear about the room.

Sean Payton says what we all needed to hear about the wide receiver room

Here is Sean Payton talking about the receivers, and it's what we needed to hear:

Sean Payton on if he believes in having a No. 2 WR behind Courtland Sutton:



“You guys can decide who two and three and four is — but there’s gonna be a role if they’re dressing and they’re getting on the field.” — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 19, 2025

Sean Payton is 100% right. The Broncos have assembled a receiver room that fits what they want to do on offense. If nothing else, the room is deep, and any number of players can contribute at a high level week to week.

Some weeks, Troy Franklin could be the go-to guy. The next game could feature Marvin Mims Jr. Heck, even rookie receiver Pat Bryant could have a splash game from time to time. The point here is that the fanbase's debate about 'who will be the WR2?' was really pointless.

The Broncos have capable wide receivers all over the place, and that I way more important than having 'a no. 2 receiver.' But to be honest, we're all guilty of wondering who that second go-to guy will be. At the end of the day, the Denver Broncos have a deep group of players on offense at multiple positions and are going to be a tough unit to defend in the 2025 NFL Season.