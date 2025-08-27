Sean Payton reveals Broncos had to fend off trade offers for surprise player

As NFL teams made moves to get to the league-mandated 53 players, an interesting little trend developed around the league. There were a rather substantial number of trades at roster cut time this year, but not just general trades. There were a lot of offensive linemen traded this year, and it seemed to be an abnormally large amount.

With offensive linemen in demand, the Denver Broncos were receiving calls about one player in particular, and it might surprise you to hear.

Sean Payton told the media on Tuesday that he received called from "three teams" regarding 2024 undrafted free agent Frank Crum, a developmental prospect who really showed a lot of growth in his second offseason with the team.

Broncos had to fight off trade calls for offensive tackle Frank Crum

“Just the athleticism. He’s been a player [that] we’ve had three teams call on him. It’s the upside and the size and the athleticism, his feet, his protection. We have a clear and a really good vision for what we think he can become. That ceiling is high. You can tell there are other teams doing their homework the same way.”



- Broncos HC Sean Payton (via team PR)

Frank Crum is one of the really interesting players on this Denver Broncos roster, someone whose presence on the team right now doesn't seem to be paying a ton of dividends, but an investment that will pay off in time.

When Crum came out of Wyoming into the NFL, he was obviously considered to be a project, but one worth taking on. The Broncos had the advantage of being his favorite team, and they probably knew that going into the draft process last year. They signed him after the draft but it's a little silly in hindsight that a player with his size and athleticism wasn't drafted at all.

The NFL doesn't always get it right.

Crum struggled in his rookie preseason, predictably so, but was much better in his second preseason and as Sean Payton stated, the team has a "really good vision" for what he can become in this league. And the way Payton was talking about it, your mind races to "eventual starter", which the Broncos may need sooner than anyone thinks.

Crum is being molded behind the scenes by offensive line coach Zach Strief, who was promoted to offensive run game coordinator and assistant head coach this offseason. Strief has done a tremendous job the past couple of years with the Broncos' offensive linemen, and we saw the fruit of his labor during the preseason as Jarrett Stidham not only carved up defenses, but also knit a couple sweaters with the clean pockets he was working from.

Crum is one piece of the puzzle at this stage. The Broncos have taken to more diamonds in the rough for their developmental offensive linemen, and he's arguably the most talented of them all. It's fun to hear that a variety of other teams are coveting him based on the tape.