Sean Payton pulls back the curtain on Broncos' heartbreaking Bo Nix injury

The Denver Broncos' biggest win in a decade came at the expense of starting quarterback Bo Nix. It's a cruel reality for the franchise and fan base, and the latest unfortunate reminder that the football Gods work in mysterious ways.

Broncos Country was understandably stunned to find out that Nix will need right ankle surgery and miss the remainder of the playoffs. Folks in Denver just watched him guide the team to a thrilling 33-30 overtime Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. Then, moments later, news of his season-ending injury hit.

Denver head coach Sean Payton came back to the podium after his normal postgame press conference to deliver the unfortunate update. He figured it was better to rip the band-aid off. However, we heard him share some behind-the-scenes details about Nix's diagnosis the following day that only poured salt into the fresh, gaping wound.

Sean Payton twists knife in Broncos Country with heartbreaking Bo Nix injury details

Payton didn't hold back during an appearance on Orange and Blue Today. He gave the Denver faithful his raw perspective on the moment word of the crushing Nix development was relayed to him, and it stings.

"When I came back from that press conference, Beau [Lowery], our medical trainer, [general manager George Paton], there was a group in my office, and I knew -- they didn't say anything, but I knew there was something," Payton said. "We always meet after the game and discuss injuries, but that was early."



"And they said, 'Look, there's a fracture.' Showed me the X-ray. Immediately, I walked down the hall. Bo [Nix] was kind of sitting outside the locker room, leaning up against the wall. His wife, his parents, his family there, I think [Jarrett Stidham], a few others. And I just asked him how he was doing, 'Are you hanging in there?"

It appeared that Nix knew something wasn't right the moment he got hurt on the third-to-last play of Denver's victory against the Bills. The confirmation quickly came in once the dust settled, and his loved ones immediately came to shower him with support. Absolutely devastating.

Nix will presumably be watching the Broncos' AFC Championship Game showdown with the New England Patriots from the comfort of his own home. Alas, the show goes on; Denver will do its best to rally behind him with a trip to Super Bowl LX on the line.