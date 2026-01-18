Here’s the moment Bo Nix knew his season was over in win against Bills

The Denver Broncos were flying high after defeating the Buffalo Bills in overtime, and advancing the AFC Championship, but they were dropped back down to a cold world shortly after the game. Head coach Sean Payton finished his postgame press conference, left the podium, then immediately returned to announce that Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

The second-year quarterback finished the game, so fans were confused on when such a severe injury took place. Payton explained that the injury occurred near the end of the game, on the play before the one where Tre’Davious White was called for pass interference. That play was a designed quarterback run, where Nix was tackled for a two-yard loss. Looking back at the footage, the quarterback jumped right up, but he looked down at his foot twice, before attempting to jog something off. He was later captured wincing on the sideline.

Bo Nix immediately knew something was wrong, but finished game after bone fracture

The game was over three plays later, and Denver was victorious, making a walk-off kick. This update about Nix’s health is just absolutely brutal. He just went toe-to-toe with Josh Allen and the Bills, and outplayed last season’s MVP. The Broncos quarterback completed 26-of-46 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while also adding 29 rushing yards.

When Denver trailed late, Nix didn’t blink, engineering clutch drives to keep his team in the game. Now, with the Broncos at the doorstep of the Super Bowl, his season is over. That’s a brutal reality for Denver, after such a phenomenal season, that isn’t done yet.

The Broncos will try to figure things out next week in the AFC Championship game, facing the winner of the New England Patriots vs. the Houston Texans. Both are tough opponents, who would be a battle even if Nix was healthy. The thing Denver still has on its side is home field advantage. As the team turns to veteran quarterback Jarrett Stidham, the Broncos will try to pull out two more victories.

Stidham has been in Denver the last three years, but he hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2023. Now, he’ll have to in the biggest moment of the season, and it’ll come against a really good defense.