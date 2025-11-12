Sean Payton is flirting with disaster even while the Broncos keep winning

It's rare to see a team like the 2025 Denver Broncos, as the defense is really the only side of the ball playing well this year. Sure, the offense has had its moments, but it's largely been inefficient and forgettable in 2025.

There are issues beyond Bo Nix struggling, though, and with personnel being one of them, Denver may have to wait until the offseason to fix that side of things. Furthermore, the special teams has taken a nosedive under first-year coordinator Darren Rizzi. He is a long-time special teams coordinator in the NFL, but his first year with Denver has gone poorly.

Unless these two units do a total 180 right now, Sean Payton, who is in charge of the coaching staff, will continue to flirt with disaster, and it could lead to the team spiraling out of control down the stretch.

The sloppy offense and special teams can turn this season upside down in a heartbeat

It'd be one thing if it was only the offense and special teams struggling, but it's been both, and it's really only thanks to the defense that this team isn't 2-8. There have been too many instances this year where the defense has had to bail the entire team out.

Sure, it's a great thing to have, as an elite defense can win the Super Bowl, but it's also equally frustrating, as an average offense and average special teams would have Denver atop the league as the best team, no question.

And that's really the depth of it - the offense and special teams have both been, for the most part, bad this year. Until those units get cleaned up, the Broncos are going to creep closer to disaster. The punt and kick coverage on special teams has been soft, and the offense honestly struggles with a lot.

Between the drops, three and outs, refusal to commit to the run early on, and virtually nothing coming under center, the entire unit just isn't playing the way it can, outside of the elite offensive line. Luckily, though, Denver has won eight of its first 10 games, so if nothing else, the team has a bit of a buffer record-wise.

The Broncos also have some very winnable games left on their schedule, as they have yet to play the Raiders for the second time, Washington Commanders, and Jacksonville Jaguars. All three teams are incredibly beatable, so you'd have to think that Denver could at least win three of their final seven games.

But until the offense and special teams play a bit better, the Broncos will continue flirting with disaster.