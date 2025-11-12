2 Broncos players with the most to lose in Week 11 against the Chiefs

The Denver Broncos are set to play their biggest game in almost a decade on Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs. With a win, the Broncos would move to 9-2, clinch at least a share of the season series over the defending AFC champions, and make themselves heavy favorites for the division crown. With a loss, the AFC West plunges into absolute chaos with the Broncos holding an 0-1 record against both other contenders.

Simply put, this game means everything for the Broncos. With everything on the line, the Broncos are going to need big performances from their biggest names at the most important positions. This matchup with the Chiefs poses a chance for a pair of younger, but vitally important, Broncos to make their mark on the franchise and begin to build their Broncos legacy.

For Bo Nix, Week 11 poses as the perfect chance to silence the growing crowd of critics. It feels as though every snap he takes is under a microscope and defines whether he can be a franchise guy or not. As for Nik Bonitto, this is his most high-stakes performance since the Broncos signed him to a record-setting deal, making him their next franchise pass rusher. Both of these young men need a big game in the worst way against the Chiefs.

Bo Nix and Nik Bonitto have the most to lose in Week 11 against the Chiefs

Nix and Bonitto have starting jobs in Denver for the rest of the year, so what they have on the line won't be reflected in playing time or a starting role. What they are playing for, however, is their legacies as Denver Broncos. For Nix, the recent criticisms of him in the media adds an extra layer to this as well.

Nix was seemingly the only quarterback to play poorly this week, despite several teams scoring one touchdown or less this week. He obviously needs to play better for the Broncos, and a big showing in his biggest game yet could go very far to silence critics. If nothing else, Nix has been incredibly clutch in his season and a half leading the Broncos.

On the topic of clutch, the Broncos would love to see Nik Bonitto's clutch gene show up. He exploded for a sack and a half in Week 10 on the heels of going three games without recording a sack. The Broncos desperately need their stars to make an impact on Sunday afternoon against the Chiefs, and a strong showing from Bonitto could be the key to a victory and potential division crown.