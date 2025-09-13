Sean Payton has clear solution to running back issue ahead of Week 2

Over the last handful of weeks, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has made a statement about utilizing more than two running backs in a rotation during games:

"It’s hard to feed three.”

Here's the simple solution to that one: Don't feed three.

Broncos HC Sean Payton needs to ride with JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey in Week 2

The Denver Broncos ran for 151 yards in their Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Newcomers JK Dobbins (free agency) and RJ Harvey (2nd-round draft pick) rejuvenated the running game, even if it only really came alive in the second half.

Harvey had a game-altering 50-yard run while Dobbins had a 19-yard touchdown to cement the Broncos' victory, and the two combined for a total of 133 rushing yards on 22 carries. What we saw in that game against the Titans was proof that the Broncos need to feed their two new running backs even more than they did, and part of the issue facing Payton is his insitence upon Tyler Badie being involved.

Everybody in Broncos Country loves Tyler Badie and what he brings to the table. But he's been shoehorned in the rotation as a 3rd-down back, and while he's solid both as a receiving option as well as in pass protection, the Broncos might need to stick with a two-back rotation until they build a stronger overall foundation.

Badie was targeted a whopping six times against the Titans, two more targets than one of the team's top free agent pickups: tight end Evan Engram. If Badie's presence on the field is going to be an issue in terms of overcomplicating things, then Payton's solution is simple: Don't use him yet.

You already have two backs capable of doing all the things you're asking at that position. While Dobbins might not be as dynamic in space as Badie, he's got the ability to create yardage after contact. And even if RJ Harvey is still a work in progress as a pass protector, he offers you game-breaking abilities when he does get the ball in space.

Even though we'd all love to see the offense humming to the point that the Broncos could easily integrate three backs into the mix, the smarter move for the time being might just be to have Dobbins and Harvey take the lion's share of reps, if not all of them.

Payton has reiterated multiple times that it's hard to include three backs in the overall target and touch share, so there's no need to do it at all. Badie dropped a would-be touchdown against the Titans and didn't exactly earn a bigger role going forward after his initial performance.