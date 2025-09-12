Latest injury update gives Broncos a major advantage in Week 2 vs. Colts

The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2025 season with both teams notching victories in Week 1. If the Broncos are going to get a second AFC win to start the 2025 regular season, there's no question that quarterback Bo Nix has to be better.

And the Colts might be doing their part to help him do just that.

The latest injury report for the Colts indicates they have already ruled out two key players for Sunday, which could give the Broncos a major (and unexpected) advantage. The Colts will be without starting cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Charvarius Ward, the latter of whom was one of the team's top free agent pickups in 2025.

Colts rule out starting cornerbacks before matchup with Broncos in Week 2

Colts ruled out CB Jaylon Jones and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. for Sunday’s game vs. the Broncos. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2025

The Colts dominated the Miami Dolphins defense in Week 1 in just about every possible way. They scored on every offensive possession while the Dolphins turned the ball over three times. And the Colts did it by playing a lot of zone coverage.

Some interesting notes per Tru Media



Colts D in Week 1

• 46 coverage plays - they were in Zone 76.1% of the time compared to 21.7% in man.



Colts D on third down - ran cover 2 and cover 3 21.3% of the time.



DEN struggled a bit vs. TEN zone D last week. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) September 12, 2025

The Broncos struggled against the zone defense of the Titans in Week 1 for a couple of reasons. They had untimely (is there any other kind?) penalties on a couple of their biggest plays, they had a dropped screen pass from Tyler Badie that might have been six points, and they had an interception from Bo Nix on a play in which Marvin Mims Jr. didn't run fast enough to pull his defender deep downfield.

There were execution errors that have to be cleaned up going forward, but the plays were there to be made. And playing against zone coverage, in theory, should be a great way for the Broncos' offense to have success. The Broncos don't have many players in their offensive arsenal right now who have proven they can consistently beat man coverage, but they do have a lot of guys who excel after the catch.

It stands to reason that this team basing its passing game off of a plan that's going to heavily feature zone coverage would be favorable for them.

Not having two prominent members of the secondary will cause the Colts to scramble a little bit in this matchup. They've still got the veteran Xavien Howard out there, who was acquired just before the season. They've also still got slot corner Kenny Moore, who is outstanding. They added Mekhi Blackmon in a trade at roster cuts with the Vikings as well.

This is not a situation where the cupboard is bare, by any stretch, but the two players they are missing out there are substantial names. Even with the Broncos expected to place more of an emphasis on running the ball, this could be something they look to exploit.