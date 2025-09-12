Denver Broncos' insider teases return of oft-injured key player in 2025

The Denver Broncos are hoping to see Dre Greenlaw back on the field sooner, rather than later. When will he return?

The Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw early on in free agency to a three-year deal that they could actually rip up after the first year. Greenlaw is a high-end, elite player when on the field, but as we know, he has struggled to stay on the field during his successful NFL career, in which he's played in two Super Bowls.

Denver's defense would get noticeably better when he returns to the field, but when would that be? Well, we might have an answer...

Mike Klis hints that Dre Greenlaw could return in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals

Here is Mike Klis updating Broncos Country on the status of Dre Greenlaw:

Inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw was not placed on four-week injured reserve, but he still hasn’t practiced because of a quad injury. The most logical best-case scenario for Greenlaw now is to have ramp-up practices next week, then get in regular practice the following week and play in game 4 on Monday night against the Bengals.

So, there you have it. Klis seems rather confident that Dre Greenlaw not only won't play in Week 2, but also won't play in Week 3 and will make his Denver Broncos' debut against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

I could see this timeline, but it would be ideal to get him back on the field for Week 3 against the LA Chargers. The Broncos will likely be fine against the Indianapolis Colts, but with games coming up after that against the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles, Denver's defense will be put to the test, and getting Greenlaw back on the field for that stretch would be key.

The team has been missing a true enforcer in the middle of their defense for years now, and they'll have to wait a bit longer for Dre Greenlaw.